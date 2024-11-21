Infosys bags Karnataka IT Ratna award

BENGALURU: Infosys bagged the Karnataka IT Ratna awards at the 27th edition of Bangalore Tech Summit here on Wednesday. The IT Ratna award is awarded by Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) and is given to companies that have clicked more than Rs 10,000 crore in exports.

Altran Technologies India Pvt Ltd, Microland Ltd, and Standard Chartered Global Business Services Pvt Ltd were honoured with the High Growth in Exports- IT/ITES award. WPA World Class Service India Pvt Ltd received recognition for High Growth in Women Employment - ITES, while Schneider Electric IT Business (I) Pvt Ltd was awarded the IT Pride of Karnataka in Electronic Hardware Exports.

Other notable winners of the IT Pride of Karnataka award included Accenture Solutions Pvt Ltd, Amazon Development Centre (India) Pvt Ltd, Bosch Global Software Technologies Pvt Ltd, Goldman Sachs Services Pvt Ltd, Intel Technology India Pvt Ltd, JP Morgan Services India Pvt Ltd, Qualcomm India Pvt Ltd, Samsung R&D Institute India - Bangalore Pvt Ltd, SAP Labs India Pvt Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, and Vmware Software India Pvt Ltd