IT/BT, DRDO ink MoU to promote defence startups

BENGALURU: The IT/BT department on Wednesday signed an MoU with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on cooperation and promotion of defence startups and testing facilities.

Dr BK Das, Director, Electronics and Communication, DRDO, told TNIE that they had held a meeting with IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge earlier, where they discussed ways to help the sector grow. That meeting culminated in the signing of the MoU. He explained that under the pact, they are working in many areas, including creating a chamber and facility in the organisation, for firms to come forward and make radars, and even testing facilities for the startups.

Speaking on the second day of the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024, Das said the DRDO will not just help startups develop their idea, but will also handhold them on their journey to becoming unicorns. He added that while the DRDO was working on such facilities across the country, through the MoU the focus at the moment will be on Karnataka. A similar project is also being envisaged in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, Das also stated that there is a dearth of funds and time for supporting the growth of the defence and technology sector. He said that today, people are talking to them about electronic warfare, avionics warfare, and other technological advances, and the DRDO is working on providing support to them. He further said that India needs a lot more support in Made-In-India fighter jets.

At present, a lot of hardware is being imported. Now, fighter jet engines are being developed in India, but it will take many more years to mature. The country has developed many small turbofan engines, but they need more thrust. More technical work on this is under way.

Das also shared that the organisation was working on Industry 5.0, where man-unmanned (technology) teaming is happening for automation in warfare.