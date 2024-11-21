Lightning deaths more frequent than ever, research classifies it as national disaster

BENGALURU: In light of increasing instances death due to lightning strikes, governments are becoming more and more concerned. Researchers and weathermen have pointed out that with every one degree Celsius rise in temperatures, there is a 12% increase in lightning density, calling for changes in building bylaws and lightning protection standards.
According to the Annual Lightning Report 2023- 24 released in July, Karnataka ranks ninth in the list of ranking based on total mortality due to lightning from 2014- 2024.
The report stated that in 2023 there were 85 lightning strikes in Karnataka in 2023. The state recorded 920 deaths, in the said period.
The report titled -- 'Lightning Resilient Indian Campaign' was prepared as a joint initiative by Climate Resilient Observing Promotion Council, India Meteorological Department and the Ministry of Earth Sciences --highlighted the need to classify lightning as a national disaster and notify it.
There is also a need to strengthen the lightning detection and early warning system, develop a cadre of lightning experts and all states formulate a lightning action plan focusing on season- based resilience strategies.
Dr K J Ramesh, Former Director General of IMD and member of the Lightning Resilient India Campaign, told TNIE that lightning and thundershowers are the biggest killers in India and farmers and construction workers are most vulnerable to them. Earlier cyclones were termed as the biggest killer.
He said each district in India is prone to multiple hazards. There are changes month on month in the weather and rain patterns. As the government is working on mitigating floods and rehabilitating people, nothing is being done for lightning.
Ramesh added that there are apps and many social media platforms that inform of lightning and thunder showers to occur in the next 30-40 minutes, but farmers and labourers on the field do not see them.
There is no mechanism to protect one from lightning, he noted. Homes and institutions --commercial, residential and educational -- need to be lightning resilient. Interestingly religious places, traditionally were designed to be lightning resilient, this should be inculcated everywhere now.
Due to climate change, rainfall intensity has increased. The water holding capacity in clouds has also increased. Clouds are now bigger in size and thus rainfall is more intense in short duration and the lightning intensity has also increased. The water and ice crystals content in clouds has also increased, explained Ramesh.
Though globally there is a 1.5 degree Celsius rise in temperatures; at the state and regional level, the temperatures have increased by 1-3 degrees Celsius, said IMD experts. They pointed out that compared to previous years, where flooding and vulnerability was high in central and northern India, it has now shifted to southern states.
Ramesh said as per the latest findings, Assam is most prone to drought, flooding and heavy rain. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are sent in line, Karnataka ranks third, followed by Maharashtra and Bihar. Temperatures and rainfall are on the rise, dry spells are also intense, hence lightning cases are also increasing.