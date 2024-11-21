Lightning deaths more frequent than ever, research classifies it as national disaster

BENGALURU: In light of increasing instances death due to lightning strikes, governments are becoming more and more concerned. Researchers and weathermen have pointed out that with every one degree Celsius rise in temperatures, there is a 12% increase in lightning density, calling for changes in building bylaws and lightning protection standards.

According to the Annual Lightning Report 2023- 24 released in July, Karnataka ranks ninth in the list of ranking based on total mortality due to lightning from 2014- 2024.

The report stated that in 2023 there were 85 lightning strikes in Karnataka in 2023. The state recorded 920 deaths, in the said period.

The report titled -- 'Lightning Resilient Indian Campaign' was prepared as a joint initiative by Climate Resilient Observing Promotion Council, India Meteorological Department and the Ministry of Earth Sciences --highlighted the need to classify lightning as a national disaster and notify it.

There is also a need to strengthen the lightning detection and early warning system, develop a cadre of lightning experts and all states formulate a lightning action plan focusing on season- based resilience strategies.