Million-dollar question: Does Chiropractic really work?

BENGALURU: No other healthcare profession is as polarising as chiropractic. First, there’s a general lack of awareness in India, despite its popularity around the world. Second, there is a significant shock factor when one types in the word ‘chiropractic’ into any search engine. And finally, for those who at least have a basic understanding of it, there’s hesitance on its effectiveness.

Chiropractic care, which focuses on spinal ‘adjustments’ to improve body function and relieve pain, has been around for over a century, and evolved exponentially over the last several decades. Globally, professional athletes, desk jockeys, and homemakers alike have experienced the benefits of chiropractic care. So, does chiropractic really work? Let’s look into the research.

Back pain, neck pain, and headaches

Chiropractors are most sought out for lower back pain, neck pain, and headaches, in that order. When someone visits a chiropractor for back pain, for example, the practitioner will examine the spine and area of concern, including thorough orthopaedic and neurological testing. When the diagnosis is made, the chiropractor will usually perform manipulations to the spine to correct the position and function of joints in that region.

One major review published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that this can be as effective as other treatments for back pain, including medications and physical therapy. It verified what chiropractors were touting all along – back pain can improve without medicine.

Chiropractic care has also shown positive results in treating headaches, particularly tension headaches and migraines. A study published in the Journal of Manipulative and Physiological Therapeutics reported that people who received adjustments experienced fewer and less intense headaches compared to those who didn’t. This is important because migraines and headaches are becoming increasingly prevalent worldwide, with electronic gadget usage, poor posture and work from home culture, making non-invasive methods to improve them, extremely valuable.