Investors can now look at projects Beyond Bengaluru

BENGALURU: IT-BT and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister Priyank Kharge on Thursday said the government is working on drawing investors to invest in projects and ideas ‘Beyond Bengaluru’. He said the government is working on promoting the Kalyana Karnataka region, as it requires attention.

Earlier, the government’s approach was macro planning, then it shifted to micro planning, and now it is nano planning. The government is working on a cluster-specific project approach. A blueprint on this is being prepared and will be released by December 9, Kharge said.

He was speaking to the media at the end of the three-day Bengaluru Tech Summit. During an interaction with ministers and department heads, some stakeholders pointed out that investors were not keen on investing in projects and ideas of companies in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

This is because they did not trust infrastructure in these regions. They also pointed out that Bengaluru is Tier 3 in congestion and traffic management. While promoting Beyond Bengaluru, the government must promote cities like Udupi, Mangaluru, Hubballi and others as Tier-1 cities, instead of calling them Tier-2 and Tier-3.