Air India sets up training units for engineers inside Bengaluru Airport City

BENGALURU: Air India will be setting up a Basic Maintenance Training Organisation (BMTO) inside Bengaluru Airport City which will offer an integrated Aircraft Maintenance Engineering programme. It is set to become operational by mid-2026.

An official release said the integrated 2+2-year course will come up on a campus spread over 86,000 sqft. It has obtained clearance from the aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. “Air India has signed an agreement with Bengaluru Airport City Limited (BACL), a subsidiary of Bangalore International Airport Limited, to develop a build-to-suit facility for the AME programme that will feature modern classrooms, well-equipped laboratories for practical training and a team of qualified trainers,” it said.

It will be housed close to Air India’s new 12-bay Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility that will become operational in early 2026. Sunil Bhaskaran, director, Aviation Academy, Air India, said, “The Basic Maintenance Training Organization will establish a pipeline of skilled engineers trained to Air India standards from the outset. This facility and programme, combined with proximity to KIA, will enable our AME cadets to gain hands-on, real-world experience.”