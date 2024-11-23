Bending Binaries

BENGALURU: In the last few years, conversations around gender, sexuality and the complexities within them have become increasingly mainstream, with many moving away from binary understandings of gender and sexuality. Sandbox Collective’s annual arts showcase, Gender Bender, has been platforming artistes exploring questions of gender, sexuality and body politics for a decade now, with the 10th edition of the festival set to go on till November 30 across three venues.

“Instead of just cultural institutions which are largely towards Indiranagar, we wanted to engage with smaller places, smaller neighbourhoods, so that there’s a diverse audience from the immediate neighbourhood that can access these conversations,” says festival director Prerana YSK.

The festival will feature work by artistes, filmmakers, and theatre practitioners from all over India, including a Pahsyntiew (Khasi folk tale) performance by theatre artiste Lapdiang Syiem, a sensorium exploring queerness and fungi by Mycodyke, and a talk by Berlin-based feminist performance collective She She Pop.

One of the highlights this year is a community kitchen run by members of the transgender community from Chennai. “People can bring their own ingredients, and cook together. When we cook with people, we end up sharing our lives – we speak about our day and we learn about each other – especially as strangers. So the idea is to facilitate more such conversations between diverse audiences over food,” says Prerana.