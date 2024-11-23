Bengaluru girl helps 1,500 students from 8 countries with financial literacy

BENGALURU: A 12th grade student in Bengaluru has helped over 1,500 students across eight countries learn about financial literacy through her Global Youth Economic Empowerment Program (GYEEP). This free online webinar series, created by Vedika P, focuses on teaching young people important financial skills like budgeting, saving, investing, and understanding entrepreneurship, filling a gap that many schools overlook.

The GYEEP sessions, available on YouTube, were created and run entirely by Vedika who is an IB2 student (International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme) at Canadian International School. The programme brought together experts from around the world, including professors from Nile University in Egypt, economists from Lebanon, and educationists from India. These experts gave lectures, conducted workshops, and answered questions in live Q&A sessions.

The initiative began in 2021 when Vedika recognized a gap in financial management and entrepreneurship education for students across countries. “I wanted to ensure students had access to knowledge about financial management and entrepreneurship, which are crucial for building a secure future, and that’s how GYEEP started,” she told TNIE.

Originally aimed at students in grades 7 to 12, the programme’s popularity grew quickly, attracting participants from a broader range of age groups, including adults. Vedika made the sessions accessible to students in different time zones, using data collected via Google forms. She also partnered with 16 Interact Clubs under Rotary International in different countries.