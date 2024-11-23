Complete works in Dasarahalli zone soon, BBMP chief to officials

BENGALURU: BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath instructed officials to clean the side drains on 24 important roads running up to 60 kms in the Dasarahalli zone within 60 days.

The BBMP chief, who visited the Dasarahalli zone on Friday as part of the ‘Chief Commissioner’s Walk towards Zone’ programme, instructed there are 24 important roads in the zone and the side drains on these stretches should be cleared within 60 days.

Girinath said that agencies such as Bescom, BWSSB and others were cutting the roads for various works without the BBMP’s permission. “They are also not restoring the roads which is leading to deterioration of road condition. Hence, I have instructed officials to apply for permission online before taking up works and complete them within the deadline and restore the roads after the work is done,” he said, adding that tender will be floated soon to install LED lamps across the city.

Meanwhile, he said the Abbigere lake spread across 45 acres in the zone will be developed soon at a cost of Rs. 4.5 crore. “Works such as desilting, sewage diversion drain and bund construction have been completed. I have asked officials to complete pending works like fencing, construction of toilets, security room and entry gates.”

He also assured that the compound wall of a graveyard on Abbigere Forest Road, which was removed due to road-widening work, will soon be reconstructed. Citizens brought to his notice about the illegal construction of a building in HMT Layout, dumping of garbage by the road, potholes in Kammagondanahalli and KG Halli, lack of street lamps, installation of gym equipment in parks, and others.