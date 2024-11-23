IISc launches product accelerator programme

BENGALURU: The Foundation for Science, Innovation, and Development (FSID), based at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) launched Pravriddhi, a nationwide product accelerator programme, on Thursday. This initiative aims to bring together top Indian institutions, enterprises, and investors to collaborate on cutting-edge research and development (R&D), to make India self-reliant in manufacturing and globally competitive.

Pravriddhi provides a platform where enterprises, academic institutions, and research labs can work together to create innovative solutions. The platform focuses on developing market-driven, design-led manufacturing, helping India innovate and compete on the world stage.

Director of IISc, professor Govindan Rangarajan, said that the programme is introduced as India is working toward achieving its Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, which aims to grow the country’s GDP to $30 trillion by 2047, with 25 per cent of that growth coming from the manufacturing sector.

“India’s manufacturing sector faces several challenges, such as dependency on imported goods, intense global competition, and the need for a skilled workforce. Pravriddhi aims to solve these issues by giving industries access to the IISc’s world-class facilities, advanced research and development, expertise, and a strong network of partners across India,” Professor Rangarajan said.

A key feature of Pravriddhi is to establish hubs of excellence in different parts of the country, which will focus on supporting research and development, and collaboration in various technology domains. By leveraging expertise from across the country, these hubs will act as engines of innovation and progress.