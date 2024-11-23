In a first, summit gets ESDM track for semiconductor manufacture

BENGALURU: The 27th edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit concluded on Thursday, with several luminaries discussing various topics. However, for the first time in 27 years, there was a special track for Electronic System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM).

President of India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) Ashok Chandak told TNIE, “IESA has been working closely with the Karnataka government, and has been involved in every ESDM decision taken by the government. However, for the first time, there was a special track for ESDM. IESA was involved in shaping the programme, speakers, speeches, topics and themes. Currently, manufacture of semiconductors in Karnataka is weak, but with more startups getting into semiconductor design, we will see the design ecosystem leveraged and strengthened in the coming days.”

“The semiconductor market demand is growing substantially. We are looking at $35-40 billion in the current year. Based on analysis and research by IESA, tracking segments, sectors, products and companies, we see over 20 per cent CAGR, and are expected to cross $100 billion by 2030. However, the market will consist of mostly imports. As electronics manufacturing needs semiconductors exponentially, the market is bound to grow,” said Chandak.

With the current geopolitical situation in the doldrums, Chandak dismissed the shortage of semiconductors in the market.

“There was a shortage post Covid, because the supply chain is very complex. Raw materials for any chip are dependent on five countries. If there is a disruption in any country, there are supply chain issues.

After this, several countries have taken the initiative to set up their own manufacturing units. There is a shortage only for equipment and machinery, since their numbers are limited, and for new-generation products,” he added.

“Many countries have given the incentive mechanism in the semiconductor industry, and currently, five projects are approved by the government of India, with five state governments having done the same. India is making good progress in the semiconductor industry,” Chandak said.