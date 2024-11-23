Karnataka tourism sector lacks local representation: Study

BENGALURU: Most tourist hotspots in Karnataka are facing a surprising gap in local representation, as many resorts and hotels lack even a single hospitality staff member from the state. Officials from the Institute of Hotel Management, Bengaluru (IHM-B) revealed this gap, encouraging students, specifically those based in Karnataka, to look beyond careers in IT and technology to explore the rich opportunities available within the state’s hospitality sector.

The IHMB, an autonomous society under the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, with its current batch of 253 students, predominantly has enrollees from Punjab, Delhi, and Kerala. Officials, while appreciating the inclusivity, have urged students from Karnataka to join such courses to showcase the state’s rich flavours and unique cuisine on a global platform.

“In places like Sakleshpur, Coorg, and Madikeri, most resorts have hospitality and management staff from northern states, with not even a single staff member from Karnataka,” Anjali Gopalakrishnan, Senior Lecturer at IHM Bengaluru, said.

While diversity is welcome, food is a powerful connector, she emphasized, urging students to participate in the hospitality sector to take the state’s culture and cuisine to other regions and countries, showcasing the distinct variety within Karnataka’s culinary traditions.

Speaking about the institution, IHM and Regional Director (South), Ministry of Tourism D Venkatesan, highlighted the variety of courses offered by IHM, catering to students with different educational backgrounds.

He mentioned that the institution provides a program for students who have completed the 8th standard, along with a diploma in confectionery and bakery for those who have passed the 10th standard. Additionally, there are food production courses and a BSc degree in hospitality, allowing anyone passionate about cooking, hospitality, and management to develop their skills and learn the fundamentals of the industry.

The director emphasised the importance of students pursuing careers based on their interests and passions, urging them to explore the diverse opportunities within the hospitality industry.

He also pointed out that the perception of hospitality being limited to tasks like cleaning beds needs to be changed. Hospitality, he explained, offers a wide range of exciting and dynamic career paths, from culinary arts to hotel management, where students can engage in creative, strategic, and leadership roles. “It is essential to break the stereotypes and highlight the industry’s vast potential for growth and innovation,” he added.