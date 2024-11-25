11-page suicide note of the Karnataka Bhovi Corporation scam accused is sent to the FSL

BENGALURU: The Banashankari police are probing the suicide case of S Jeeva, an accused in an alleged scam related to the Karnataka Bhovi Development Corporation. The police will soon send the suicide note to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and will issue a notice to the investigating officer (IO) for further investigation.

The businesswoman, who committed suicide on Friday, left an 11-page death note at her residence. Her sister, Sangeetha, made several allegations against CID DySP Kanakalakshmi.

According to an FIR, Kanakalaksmi allegedly forced Jeeva to undress and asked her if she was carrying a cyanide. The DySP also reportedly demanded a payment of Rs 25 lakh, the FIR stated.

A police source said that the 11-page death note will be sent to the FSL, and a sample of Jeeva’s handwriting will also be collected and sent to the laboratory for analysis.

Statements from the deceased’s relatives will be recorded and notices will be issued to the authorities concerned to appear for questioning, the police said. The police have registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act and for abetment to suicide against investigating officer, DySP Kanakalakshmi.