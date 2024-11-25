Darshan’s bail must be cancelled: Dr G Parameshwara

BENGALURU: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said that steps are being taken to cancel actor Darshan’s bail.

Speaking to reporters here in the city on Sunday, the Home Minister said, “Police have found photos of actor Darshan at the spot where Renukaswamy was murdered. These photos are said to be clicked by someone who was along with Darshan at the crime scene. It has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory at Hyderabad for analysis.” He said that the crucial photo evidence will be submitted and the court will be requested to cancel the bail. he also assured that investigation is underway to take further action.

Actor Darshan who was in custody since June 11, was granted a six-week interim bail on October 30, primarily on medical grounds after he complained of severe spine pain and requested a surgery.

However, the actor has not underwent any surgery and did not require any, Parameshwara said. “The actor’s lawyer had argued that if the spine surgery is not done in a day or two, Darshan’s spine would break. However, even after so many days, the surgery has not been carried out,” he added.