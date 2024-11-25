Old and new vibes of Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Namma ooru doesn’t give you small-town vibes anymore.

Oh sure! The traffic situation and the infrastructure suck, but my ooru always manages to raise her pretty head and remain the centre of attraction. If you don’t believe me, try visiting the other metros.

In ‘Dehhhlee’ one can’t breathe because of the rotten air quality, in Kolkata the people, traffic and heat engulf you, Mumbai is an ultimate city and one doesn’t mind the constant trickle of sweat on one’s neck because that city works, while Chennai, is hot and aloof.

Bangalore is welcoming, and friendly (barring a few auto-wallas) and the climate… is heavenly despite the ‘men-in-white’ who cannot give a hoot. Tell me where else do we find such a large contingent of non-locals (white, brown and polka-dotted), who have made our city their home? In fact, it’s quite difficult to get rid of them!

Meanwhile, I turned my ‘Bangalore-bred’ nose upwards and carried on regardless! As I grow older and hopefully wiser, I learned that I don’t have to go above and beyond for others. I definitely don’t have to always be the bigger person and for sure don’t have to show up for those who don’t show up for me!

Riyaaz Amlani, founder of Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality, and serial restaurateur, launched a new menu at The Drawing Room By Smoke House Deli, where the food and cocktails have always been outstanding. I was curious to find out how he could improve the victuals when it was already top-notch. I was pleasantly surprised to see how they have added new dishes and cocktails and are still serving up the old favourites. With a band playing, great food and cocktails and some guests even giving each other a twirl on the dance floor, the vibe was that of ‘Bangalore of yore’!