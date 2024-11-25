Threading connections

Online communities around the craft are thriving too. Deepika Miriam, who runs an online business, was surprised by the positive response she received after setting up a small stall in her society after moving to Bengaluru. “Many people asked me if I taught crochet, so I decided to start a class and see how it went. I created materials like videos and PDFs to guide students and taught my first batch last year,” says Miriam, who now has a community of around 180 students, both offline and online. “I’ve seen interest from people across age groups. Many are between ages 26 and 45, but I’ve also had older women in their 60s join. Pregnant women often take it up as a stress-relief hobby. One student told me that crocheting helped her reduce anxiety after childbirth,” she added.

Shruthi, a 32-year-old crochet entrepreneur, picked up the hobby when she was pregnant with her first child. “The first thing I made was a little dress for my baby, and it gave me the confidence to explore further. Eventually, I discovered amigurumi – the art of crocheting small dolls – and became deeply interested in it,” says Shruthi, who now fulfils 15 to 20 orders a month.

Demand for handmade crochet toys, keychains, and flower bouquets is growing, with unique customisations being a major draw. “Men often order crochet flowers with personal messages for their significant others,” says Miriam, who has also started dyeing her own crochet yarns to meet increasing demand.

Beyond knitting and crochet, tufting – the art of creating rugs and carpets using a tufting gun – is also gaining traction. Bhavanjali BM, founder of TuftingStudio.BLR, runs one of the first workshops in Bengaluru for participants aged eight and above. “Most participants are in the 20 to 35 age range, and they love it. It’s not a monotonous activity – it’s interactive and exciting. Even men find it engaging because using the tufting gun feels fun and dynamic,” says the 27-year-old. Workshops, priced between Rs 3,500 and Rs 5,000, allow participants to create small rugs with tufting guns and wool.

A common thread running through all these crafts is their meditative quality. Shruthi highlights, “People are looking for activities that help them slow down and reduce screen time. Crochet is excellent for stress relief and anxiety because it keeps you focused. You’re counting stitches and fully immersed in the process, which makes it very calming. It’s even beneficial for people with mild ADHD as it improves concentration and keeps the mind engaged.”