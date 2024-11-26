12 pictorial cancellations mark Constitution Day celebration by India Post

BENGALURU: Constitution Day and 50 years of Karnataka Sambhrama were celebrated in a remarkable manner by India Post at the GPO on Tuesday with the release of 12 permanent pictorial cancellations (PCCs) featuring Karnataka. A special cover was released, along with a special cancellation for Constitution Day.

The PCCs released included the Bonal Bird Sanctuary at Yadgir, Shri Gavi Siddeshwar Samsthana Sri Gavimath, Kumaraswamy Temple in Ballari, and the Rajaji Nagar foundation pillar.

A.V. Surya Sen, Executive Director of Bannerghatta Biological Park, said that upholding the Constitution also mandates the preservation of the environment by taking care of forests, lakes, rivers, and wildlife. “The Postal department has already released a cancellation on our park in the past. We plan to open a postal kiosk very shortly at our premises to spread awareness about it, as well as sell stamps and covers featuring flora and fauna. We have already held talks with India Post in this connection and will launch it shortly.”

Vikas Kumar, Economics professor at Azim Premji University, said the Postal department played a crucial role in facilitating the framing of the Constitution by dispatching important documents between the members involved in its drafting. “Even during the first census by the government, the news regarding it was conveyed to the public by the department through its stamps and cancellations. To ensure that those who were illiterate understood what was being conveyed, pictorial representations were used.”