BBMP to call tenders for roadworks

BENGALURU: BBMP Chief Commissioner, Tushar Girinath informed that the palike will take up road repair work worth around Rs 700 crores and will call tender on Thursday. In 21 days, the tender process will be completed and from Jan 2025, works will be taken up.

Addressing the media, he said, this time BBMP will make a zonal-wise budget, and will decide on allocation based on revenue collection, projections and works to be done. So far, Rs 3,751 crore have been collected in form of property taxes and will aim to touch Rs 4,000 crore by end of November, he stated.

Girinath also informed that by March end, the palike will come up with a property tax collection target of Rs 5,200 crore.

He also instructed that those who gave false declaration of tax under the Self Assessment Scheme (SAS) and owners with unauthorised construction and remained out of tax net, to make corrections, and pay the revised tax by the end of November.

Girinath also informed that in the recent tree fall incident in Rajajinagar in which a BBMP truck driver on contract succumbed, palike will compensate the victim’s family as per norms and is awaiting a report from Zonal Commissioner.

Addressing a question of ‘Namma Clinics’ in BBMP, he said, in the budget 2022-23, the provision for holistic health care was initiated and concepts like Ayurveda and Yoga was included and in some areas, it is already present.