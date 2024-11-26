Elevated section of Bengaluru's Pink Line on track for December 2025 launch

BENGALURU: The elevated section of the 21.26-km Pink Line from Kalena Agrahara (Gottigere) to Nagawara is gearing up for its launch by December 2025.

With the first train set to be handed over by BEML Limited by the middle of the next year and work proceeding briskly at the six stations between Tavarekere and Kalena Agrahara, the 7.5-km elevated stretch is proceeding smoothly to meet its deadline.

A senior Metro official told TNIE, “Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), will deliver the first of the 53 train sets it has been contracted with by June next year. By July, we have been assured another train set while we will get two train sets for every subsequent month upto December. We will have 9 to 10 train sets on hand by the time of the launch.”

The stations of Tavarakere, Jayadeva Interchange station, J P Nagar IVth Phase, IIMB, Hulimavu and Kalena Agrahara figure on this stretch.

Referring to the status of construction here, he said, “The viaduct (bridge on which the rail is laid) is fully ready and the tracks are 70 per cent in place. Architectural finishes are being given to four of the stations. The JP Nagar station will extend into Metro Phase-3 and so that portion is being done and it will be ready by March next year.