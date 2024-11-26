Elevated section of Bengaluru's Pink Line on track for December 2025 launch

BENGALURU: The elevated section of the 21.26-km Pink Line from Kalena Agrahara (Gottigere) to Nagawara is gearing up for its launch by December 2025.
With the first train set to be handed over by BEML Limited by the middle of the next year and work proceeding briskly at the six stations between Tavarekere and Kalena Agrahara, the 7.5-km elevated stretch is proceeding smoothly to meet its deadline.
A senior Metro official told TNIE, “Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), will deliver the first of the 53 train sets it has been contracted with by June next year. By July, we have been assured another train set while we will get two train sets for every subsequent month upto December. We will have 9 to 10 train sets on hand by the time of the launch.”
The stations of Tavarakere, Jayadeva Interchange station, J P Nagar IVth Phase, IIMB, Hulimavu and Kalena Agrahara figure on this stretch.
Referring to the status of construction here, he said, “The viaduct (bridge on which the rail is laid) is fully ready and the tracks are 70 per cent in place. Architectural finishes are being given to four of the stations. The JP Nagar station will extend into Metro Phase-3 and so that portion is being done and it will be ready by March next year.
In the case of Kalena Agrahara station, 50 per cent of the concourse and platform area (on the right side of the station) are yet to be built.”
Nearly 80% of work has been completed on the Kothanur depot which will house the trains on this line. BMRCL targets completion of all civil works by March 2025. Work relating to Systems (Singalling, Traction,Telecommunications etc) would proceed on full flow after that, he added.
Underground Corridor
With the ninth and final Tunnel Boring Machine attaining its breakthrough on October 30 this year, the most complicated task of the 13.86-km of the Underground corridor of the Pink Line has been completed.
“Track laying has begun and 4 km has been completed so far. The pace of laying tracks by Texmaco Rail and Engineering Limited was rather slow and Larsen & Tourbo Ltd has been asked to join them. The UG portion will definitely be ready by 2026,” another Metro official said.