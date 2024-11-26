Man stabs girlfriend to death in Bengaluru hotel, stays with body for a day

BENGALURU: A young woman from Assam was brutally murdered by her boyfriend in a service apartment in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar locality. Maya Gogoi, 23, was found dead in the apartment she had booked with her boyfriend, Aarav Harni, on November 23. According to the police, Harni, who hails from Kerala, stabbed Gogoi to death on Monday, November 20, and then stayed with her body for an entire day before fleeing the scene on Tuesday, November 21.

The decomposed body of Maya Gogoi was discovered after Harni left the apartment. CCTV footage from the service apartment revealed that Maya and Aarav had arrived together on November 23, smiling as they entered the lobby. However, by the time the police arrived on November 26, the body was already in an advanced state of decomposition. Blood stains were found on a blanket and pillows in the room.