Student’s remark on Karnataka Minister Madhu: Association writes to CM

BENGALURU: Following a student’s remark questioning Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa’s Kannada fluency during a recent interaction, the Karnataka Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools (KAMS) wrote a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday, condemning the incident and raising concerns about growing indiscipline among students.

The association linked the incident to a wider issue of declining student discipline, which they claim is leaving educators vulnerable to disrespect and harassment.

The incident occurred during the launch of a government programme offering online coaching for CET, JEE, and NEET aspirants.

In its letter, KAMS criticised the student’s behaviour as disrespectful and unacceptable on an official platform.

KAMS raised two key concerns. It highlighted the increasing frequency of students disrespecting teachers and officials, which has demoralised educators. Moreover, the association questioned the message such incidents send to the student community, warning it could normalise inappropriate behaviour.

The letter also condemned the politicisation of such incidents, arguing that this undermines the credibility of the education system.

KAMS urged the government to implement clear rules to curb misconduct. They also called for collective responsibility from political leaders, intellectuals, and society to foster respect and discipline among students.