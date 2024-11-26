Woman found dead under mysterious circumstances in Karnataka

BENGALURU: A 25-year-old woman from Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, who had come to visit her relative in Nelamangala, was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside the bathroom of the latter’s house.

The victim, Lakshmi, and her husband, Venkataramana, had come to their relative Suhasini’s house located at Adepete in Nelamangala town on Monday morning. The family was supposed to attend a function in Malleswaram. Around 9:30 am, Lakshmi, who went to the bathroom to have a bath, was reportedly found dead there under mysterious circumstances.

Even after 25 minutes, when she did not come out, her husband went to check and saw her lying unconscious. She was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital in an ambulance. The doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Speaking to the media, Venkataramana said there is no clarity on how his wife died. “My wife did not come out of the bathroom for quite some time. Around 9:55 am, when I went to the bathroom, I saw her lying unconscious and her body had become very cold. Except for me and my sister, there was nobody in the house. The gas geyser in the bathroom was off. But there were scratch marks on my wife’s face,” he added.