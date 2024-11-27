Aviation growth continues unabated; Airports in Karnataka, Bengaluru boom

BENGALURU: Aviation figures continue to go skyward with airports across the country recording a 9.8% increase in growth last month compared to October 2023. Nearly 340 lakh (33.71 million) passengers flew within the country and abroad in October 2024, reveal traffic data for October released by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Tuesday

Of this, international traffic has gone up by 10.3% while domestic traffic has increased by 9.6% during the period of comparison.

Barring Kalaburagi airport, all the other airports in the State have improved. Belagavi’s airport's dip is negligible with just half a percent.

Bengaluru airport has recorded an overall 17% growth in October with 35,78,889 flyers. International passengers continue to drive air traffic at Kempegowda International Airport with 4,89,871 flyers recorded last month, a 24.3% increase in growth compared to October 2023.

Karnataka’s only other international airport at Mangaluru has recorded a whopping 37.3% surge in international passengers, 56,926 versus 41,448 in the compared period. Its domestic patronage has increased by 22.2% (1,472,52 in Oct 24 vs 1,20,445 in Oct 23).

Belagavi has almost recovered from its downward growth trend with just a .5% dip this October when compared to the same month last year. Indigo’s connectivity to New Delhi has boosted patronage here with an overall figure of 29,142 passengers last month.

Mysuru has shown a 6.3% increase with 7,849 flyers in October 2024 vs 7,386 in October 2023. Hubballi is up by 2.5% with 31,075 the monthly figure versus 31,075 in October last year wth Indigo’s connectivity to Mumbai helping it pick up.

Shivamogga witnessed 10,779 passengers flyers versus just 3,348 last year (the airport had just commenced operations in August 2023). Kalaburagi is the only airport in the State performing badly in this analysis. It has dipped by a huge 38.5% with just 2,517 flying last month while 4096 flyers had flown in October 2023.

Bengaluru’s HAL airport has recorded 1301 flyers in October 2024 versus 959 in the corresponding month last year.