BBMP budget likely to touch Rs 15k crore

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) budget for the year 2025-26 is likely to touch Rs 15,000 crore, as per sources in the palike. Reportedly for the first time, senior officials of the civic body are planning to present a zone-wise budget.

Last year, 2024-25, the BBMP presented a budget of Rs 12,369 crore. The budget size was increased to Rs 13,114 crore, with the government promising to provide an additional Rs 745 crores when approved. The budget size is generally increased by 5-8 percent year-on-year. This year, it is likely to increase a bit more as the Palike plans zone-wise budget.

This is the first time that BBMP has formulated such a plan, and it is learned that Harish Kumar, Special Commissioner of BBMP Finance, has proposed the plan to BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath.

Under the BBMP Act-2020, the top brass of each zone have been assigned to decide on the budget to be prepared zone-wise. This apart, there are also powers given to manage each zone and release funds for specific programmes and works.

Though the city was divided into eight zones, BBMP is still functioning under a centralised system. For this reason, the next budget has been planned to be divided zone-wise for better infrastructure.

Don’t sanction Rs 4k cr loan to BBMP: Forum to World Bank

While the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has proposed to take a loan of Rs. 4,000 crores from the World Bank for flood mitigation, a forum has requested the World Bank not to approve the same, suspecting corruption and maladministration.