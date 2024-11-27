Energy department to replace old infra in Karnataka

BENGALURU: To keep pace with changing technology and ensure there is uninterrupted power supply, in the recent board meeting with all stake holders, the energy department has taken a decision to replace old sub-stations and conductors across the state.

“Sub-stations and conductors which are over 30 years old or ones that have worn out are being surveyed and will be replaced. To start with the first in line is the 220KV Kolar sub-station. This will be replaced at a cost of Rs 75 crore. With this, the power lines will also be strengthened,” a senior official from the energy department told The New Indian Express.

This decision was taken based on the increasing complaints from consumer and the increased maintenance works the ground staffers of Bescom and Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) have been undertaking.

“We cannot lay new lines due to cost factor and availability of right of way, which ideally should be done. So we have decided to replace them. Emphasis is being given to replacing electric conductors in and around Bengaluru. Modernisation and replacement is the only solution in the congested infrastructure network. This was also a part of the annual programme of the capital works to be undertaken by the organisations,” the official said.

They added that there is no dearth of funds for the works to be undertaken. However, to ensure better services, the government is also discussing on undertaking some works on public private partnership model. “Through PPP, works will not be just be executed, but there will also be assured maintenance of the projects.

There will also be an assured supply of funds, which is essential for such projects. The final government nod on this is awaited,” the official added.