Nom-Nomakase!

BENGALURU: The term omakase embodies an exclusive dining concept where chefs are given free rein to curate an entire meal. The trend, centred around a personalised chef’s-choice tasting menu, allows diners to experience a tailored culinary journey. At its core, an omakase meal reflects the chef’s choice based on seasonal ingredients, refined techniques, and the diner’s preferences.

Emerging from the heart of Japanese cuisine, omakase brings seasonal ingredients, meticulous preparation, and an intimate connection with the chef to the forefront. Bengaluru’s top restaurants are now innovating and adding local twists, creating bespoke dining experiences that invite guests to entrust their meals completely to the chef.

At the newly opened Nasi and Mee in Manyata Tech Park, co-founder Dilip Krishnan highlights how omakase at his restaurant focuses on authenticity and seasonal ingredients, drawing inspiration from classic Japanese techniques while offering an interactive dining experience. “Our omakase experience at Nasi and Mee is a 90-minute, seven-course journey led by Corporate Development Chef Ujjain Singh Tanwar,” he explains.

“Guests are treated to delicacies like in-house beetroot-cured salmon, sashimi-grade Hamachi, aburi unagi, and nori tacos, all crafted live at the sushi bar. This setup allows diners to witness the artistry in every dish.” This intimate experience, offered at a six-seater counter, has successfully bridged the kitchen and diner, allowing guests to savour Japanese flavours in real time.

For those seeking an omakase dining experience in a vibrant atmosphere, Wabi Sabi at The Oberoi Bengaluru offers a dramatic setting where Head Chef Randy Cultivo’s multi-course menu combines fine Japanese cuisine with high-quality seasonal ingredients. Cultivo describes Wabi Sabi’s omakase as “a feast for the senses.” He notes,