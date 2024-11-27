Nom-Nomakase!

BENGALURU: The term omakase embodies an exclusive dining concept where chefs are given free rein to curate an entire meal. The trend, centred around a personalised chef’s-choice tasting menu, allows diners to experience a tailored culinary journey. At its core, an omakase meal reflects the chef’s choice based on seasonal ingredients, refined techniques, and the diner’s preferences.
Emerging from the heart of Japanese cuisine, omakase brings seasonal ingredients, meticulous preparation, and an intimate connection with the chef to the forefront. Bengaluru’s top restaurants are now innovating and adding local twists, creating bespoke dining experiences that invite guests to entrust their meals completely to the chef.
At the newly opened Nasi and Mee in Manyata Tech Park, co-founder Dilip Krishnan highlights how omakase at his restaurant focuses on authenticity and seasonal ingredients, drawing inspiration from classic Japanese techniques while offering an interactive dining experience. “Our omakase experience at Nasi and Mee is a 90-minute, seven-course journey led by Corporate Development Chef Ujjain Singh Tanwar,” he explains.
“Guests are treated to delicacies like in-house beetroot-cured salmon, sashimi-grade Hamachi, aburi unagi, and nori tacos, all crafted live at the sushi bar. This setup allows diners to witness the artistry in every dish.” This intimate experience, offered at a six-seater counter, has successfully bridged the kitchen and diner, allowing guests to savour Japanese flavours in real time.
For those seeking an omakase dining experience in a vibrant atmosphere, Wabi Sabi at The Oberoi Bengaluru offers a dramatic setting where Head Chef Randy Cultivo’s multi-course menu combines fine Japanese cuisine with high-quality seasonal ingredients. Cultivo describes Wabi Sabi’s omakase as “a feast for the senses.” He notes,
“Our dishes, from sashimi to tempura, are designed not only for taste but also for their visual and aromatic appeal. Each course is meticulously presented, turning the meal into a sensory feast that highlights the chef’s artistry.” With seasonal freshness, guest interaction, and surprise elements, the omakase at Wabi Sabi is curated for those seeking an adventurous dining experience.
Chef Vivek Salunkhe at the recently opened Crackle Kitchen brings a unique take on omakase that transcends traditional Japanese boundaries. Crackle emphasises nature-inspired cuisine with a nostalgic twist. “Our omakase journey is woven from travel journals, which produce hunting, and personal memories,” says Salunkhe.
“For example, we combine flavours of Goan fish curry with Japanese chawanmushi, using the freshest scallops and prawns from Kerala.” Salunkhe’s approach is grounded in nostalgia and creativity, as he crafts each course from locally sourced ingredients while embracing an interactive and relaxed dining environment. Crackle’s omakase menu offers six starters and a dessert, with mains available a la carte.
Recently, JW Marriott Bengaluru also joined the omakase wave, hosting a one-day pop-up with Chef Abhijeeth Urs. This exclusive session featured eight to ten courses that celebrated Japanese classics with a local touch, offering dishes such as a comforting ramen bowl, sushi variations, and delicate chawanmushi. Guests enjoyed an array of flavours from Norwegian salmon to yellowfin tuna, leaving them captivated by each well-executed dish.
Executing an omakase experience is not without its challenges. Both Cultivo and Salunkhe mention the importance of consistent ingredient quality, balancing tradition with innovation, and managing diverse diner expectations. As Cultivo explains, omakase requires careful sourcing, meticulous planning, and a commitment to excellence at each stage. The ability to adapt to each diner’s needs, especially in sourcing ingredients in Bengaluru, is crucial to maintaining the integrity of omakase.
Guest feedback has also played a vital role in shaping Bengaluru’s omakase experiences. Krishnan at Nasi and Mee, for instance, introduced a vegetarian omakase menu, ensuring inclusivity while retaining authenticity. Crackle Kitchen has adapted by incorporating seasonal offerings like their Bangalore Kaapi Tiramisu, merging local filter coffee with tiramisu to create a memorable ending to the meal.