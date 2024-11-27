State, BBMP responsible for maintenance of parks: Karnataka HC

BENGALURU: In a major judgment, the Karnataka High Court said that it is the responsibility of the authorities concerned of the department and the BBMP to ensure that the activities of spitting, throwing garbage or leaving the pet waste do not happen within all parks or garden areas across the city, including Cubbon Park, Lalbagh and that the cleanliness is maintained.

Further, the court said that the penalty amount for the dog owners whose dogs are found and detected to be conducting themselves irresponsibly in treating and cleaning the excrement of their pets in the public park areas should be higher than penalties imposed for other breach of norms of cleanliness.

While the pet owners may have the liberty to take their dogs to the parks to roam around, on the other hand, the other section of the society and the class of the people who visit the parks, have a right to enjoy a clean environment. A park without neatness and cleanliness management is not a park but turns to be a chaotic place, and a place with nuisance and garbage, the court added.

A division bench of Chief Justice N V Anjaria and Justice K V Aravind issued these directions while permitting the petitioner, M/s Compassion Unlimited Plus Action (CUPA), a non-government organisation, to withdraw the public interest litigation.

“In addition to the need to keep the parks clean, the menace of stray dogs within the gardens and parks should be tackled. The stray dogs pose a threat to the free and safe movement of the commuters. The authorities are required to discharge their duties in this regard also,” the court observed.