The unspoken pain of bachelors

BENGALURU: At one point in the distant history of our glorious nation, Brahmacharya – or bachelorhood – was revered by our ancestors. A man who sacrificed mortal pleasures like marriage was given free food, a place to stay, and treated with respect. When Bheeshma swore to remain a bachelor in the Mahabharata, the gods showered him with flowers (or at least, that was what was shown in BR Chopra’s version!).

Today, bachelors are ridiculed and treated with wariness. Bheeshma would have been given a flat if he had gotten married to Amba, Ambika and Ambalika. But as a bachelor, he would have to sleep on his bed of arrows. If our ancestors looked down at how bramhacharis are treated today, they would be shocked at how we are looked down upon.

For some reason, bachelors are looked at with fear, stigma and suspicion. People who get married have to endure an awkward first meeting with their partner’s family. Bachelors have to go through ‘the talk’ every time they need to find a house to stay at. There is a scrutiny process that is more stringent than the passport verification process of North Korea.

One has to explain their job, their career choices, gap-years in their career, and the reason for having long hair. It is no coincidence that a number of movies tell the stories of youngsters pretending to be married in order to get a house on rent. And even if an unfortunate woman agrees to play along, you will have to furnish a photo, marriage certificate, parents’ Aadhar cards, blood report of your grandparents, and a detailed explanation of all the elements in the periodic table.

The primary fear of house owners, I’m told, is that the room will be ‘ruined’ by bachelors. Some of the fears are probably justified. I have lived with a few flatmates so untidy, they wouldn’t be permitted on Jack Sparrow’s ships! But most of us are tax-paying men trying to get by in life. Then there are arbitrary rules, like ‘No non-veg’ and ‘No ordering non-veg also!’.