Unable to break open ATM in Bengaluru, gang abandons it in grove

BENGALURU: Unidentified miscreants made a futile attempt of taking away an ATM machine belonging to a public sector bank and robbing it, on the outskirts of the city, in the wee hours of Tuesday. The incident took place at Manchanahalli village, near Attibele of Anekal taluk.

The incident came to light after locals spotted the ATM machine in a eucalyptus grove and informed the police. The accused used hacksaw blades and other tools to cut through the machine. Unable to break it, they abandoned it and left the scene.

The accused first attempted to steal cash from the machine inside the ATM kiosk. Since they were unable to take the cash, they removed the machine from the kiosk and took it in a goods auto. The accused then took the machine to the eucalyptus grove and again attempted to remove the cash.

The police informed the branch manager about the incident. The cash management company had reportedly refilled over Rs 10 lakh in cash into the machine, two days ago. However, it is unclear about the exact cash in the machine. The police are examining CCTV footage from inside the kiosk to gather clues about the accused. CCTV camerass in the vicinity are also being checked to track the movements of the accused.

“Involvement of a gang from neighbouring Tamil Nadu is not ruled out. We are checking if any insider is involved,” said an officer.

The Attibele police have registered a case and are investigating.