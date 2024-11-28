15-min route takes 90 min! Residents blame BWSSB

BENGALURU: The residents near Whitefield and surrounding areas face traffic issues during peak hours as Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has dug up the 80-foot road to install sewer lines on GEAR School Road. The residents say, the 10-15 minute drive earlier has been costing 1 to 1.5 hours from the last few weeks, due to vehicles slowing down due to the bad stretch.

BWSSB works are ongoing on GEAR School Road for beyond eight months now. The road is full of dust and bad patches leading to total inconvenience to the public, say residents.

“Five schools and multiple IT companies like Flipkart, Intel, EXL have their office on this road. Daily there is a huge traffic jam on this road because of the bad road. In the name of BWSSB projects, kids and office goers are made to suffer everyday.

This is an inefficient management by BWSSB and BBMP. Unfortunately, no elected representative is addressing the concerns,” said Ashok Mrutyunjaya, a resident.

A senior BWSSB engineer associated with Cauvery Stage V said, that last week a meeting was held with the board’s Project Works team and it was decided to restore the road back to its original shape as the sewers lines connection to areas like Panathur, Kariyammana Aghrahara, and Kadubeesanahalli have been completed.

These villages were absorbed into BBMP following delimitation 16 years ago, and it was decided to provide water and sewer lines. As the work was in progress for the last eight months, motorists had to face inconvenience.

“An agency has been awarded the contract and the contractor will start the work in December second week and complete the road patchwork in a week in the stretch covering over 1.5 km,” said the BWSSB official.