Bengaluru students to be trained on sustainable goals

BENGALURU: N Venu, Chairman, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Karnataka State Council, on Wednesday said, as the industries and the government are working on ensuring environment sustainability, there is also a need to train architects, engineers and young entrepreneurs on the same. The Industry-Academia panel is now looking at this along with what changes can be made to the curriculum.

Venu said, that while new buildings are following the guidelines matrix prepared by CII, the existing buildings and infrastructure projects need a relook. He added that CII is closely working with industries and different stakeholders on ascertaining their demands and market trends.

There is a large scope in the country, especially in Karnataka for undertaking sustainable practices, in not just construction of buildings, but even industries and other infrastructure projects.

He added that recently, the CII signed an MoU with the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board on ensuring sustainable goals are met.

Also present on the occasion, forest, environment and ecology department minister Eshwar B Khandre released the ESG white paper: Accelerating Sustainable Growth- Building the ESG Industry Agenda.

Khandre said emerging economies like India have the opportunity to adopt cutting-edge solutions for sustainable, inclusive growth that prioritizes both environmental and social equity.