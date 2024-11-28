HSBC Bank on MG Road gets hoax bomb threat e-mail

BENGALURU: A bomb threat e-mail was sent to the city’s main branch of the HSBC Bank on MG Road on Wednesday. Following the threat, a thorough check was carried out by the police, who declared the threat a hoax after no explosives were found on the premises.

A senior police officer said that a threat e-mail was sent to several main branches of the bank nationwide, claiming that explosives had been planted at the bank’s premises. Similarly, the city’s main branch had also received a threat mail at around 2.30 pm on Wednesday.

The sender, who did not reveal his identity, claimed that explosives were planted on the premises. The staff alerted the jurisdictional Halasur police, who immediately rushed to the spot to conduct a search.

Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), sniffer squad, and Anti-Sabotage Check (ASC) squad were swiftly deployed. After a thorough search of the premises, the police confirmed that no explosives were found and declared the threat to be a hoax, the police said.