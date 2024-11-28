Seminar highlights opportunities for Indian health workers in Japan

BENGALURU: To address the growing demand for healthcare professionals in Japan, the Centre for Global Languages, Bengaluru City University (BCU), in association with the Japan International Cooperation of Welfare Services (JICWELS), Japan, organised a seminar titled ‘Kaigo-Nursing Care’ on Wednesday.

The seminar focused on opportunities for Indian nurses and healthcare workers in Japan, a country with an aging population and a high demand for foreign caregivers.

Speakers from JICWELS highlighted that Japan’s life expectancy of 84 years and low birth rate have created a significant shortage of active workers, particularly in the healthcare sector. As a result, Indian nurses are being sought after in large numbers.

BCU’s Centre for Global Languages offers a specialised course in Japanese language and work culture, aimed at preparing skilled workers, including nurses, for job placements in Japan.

The programme also provides guidance on recruitment and job opportunities, with scholarships available for qualified candidates.