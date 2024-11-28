Toast to Thanksgiving

BENGALURU: When the first European settlers arrived in North America, facing starvation, a Native American tribe came to their rescue by sharing food and teaching them how to farm. The following year, the first Thanksgiving was celebrated with both parties coming together to share a hearty meal and show gratitude for a bountiful harvest.
This is the story every American child hears about Thanksgiving, and one of the memories that Chris Mockrish, elementary school principal at Canadian International School recalls about his favourite holiday.
According to him, it was all about family. “We would have many friends and extended family over on Thanksgiving day which culminated in a big feast. We would then sit down to a large turkey meal with all the trimmings! Finally, we would go around the table and all share what we were thankful for,” he says.
Being far from family, for Samantha Lindquist, a school teacher, the holiday is about the spirit of community. She plans to celebrate with a multicultural potluck. “We are doing a potluck with people in my complex and the international staff.
I’m making ricotta gnocchi! Some of the food will be Thanksgiving-esque, but some of it will be whatever people want to bring. Last year, a family brought a dessert from their home country, and it was really yummy. It wasn’t American or Thanksgiving food, but it was still really nice to have that coming together [of cultures] because that’s what Thanksgiving is about,” she says.
For some, Thanksgiving can still feel incomplete without family around to celebrate. Saskya van Nouhuys, a professor at IISc who has lived in the city for three years, is using technology to bridge the gap.
“I miss catching up with family and seeing my kids and their cousins enjoying being together. So, this year I’m making an apple pie and will zoom with family back in the US as they socialise and cook,” says Nouhuys.
A challenge with celebrating Thanksgiving outside of North America is that some classic dishes are impossible to find. But things are changing, according to Elizabeth Bowden-David, associate director at an MNC and expat of 19 years. She says, “It used to be hard to find turkey here, but now, many restaurants cater to this holiday. Every year, I make sure to celebrate it as traditionally as possible. The food always includes turkey, potatoes, cranberries, lots and lots of side veggies, and pumpkin pie.”
This year, restaurants like The Den, and Hilton Manyata are hosting Thanksgiving-themed meals with a mix of tradition and creativity. Peeyush Sinha, the director Food and Beverages, JW Marriott Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa, says, “For many expats, our Thanksgiving dinner serves as an extension of their home celebrations.
They begin the day with intimate gatherings at home and conclude it with a lavish dinner.” Sharing some of the dishes on offer this year, he says, “A highlight is our roasted turkey. We are taking it up a notch with a curated menu including beef Wellington, Peruvian asparagus, Brussels sprouts, maple-glazed carrots, cauliflower and cheese, and garlic fried mushrooms.”