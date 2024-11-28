Toast to Thanksgiving

BENGALURU: When the first European settlers arrived in North America, facing starvation, a Native American tribe came to their rescue by sharing food and teaching them how to farm. The following year, the first Thanksgiving was celebrated with both parties coming together to share a hearty meal and show gratitude for a bountiful harvest.

This is the story every American child hears about Thanksgiving, and one of the memories that Chris Mockrish, elementary school principal at Canadian International School recalls about his favourite holiday.

According to him, it was all about family. “We would have many friends and extended family over on Thanksgiving day which culminated in a big feast. We would then sit down to a large turkey meal with all the trimmings! Finally, we would go around the table and all share what we were thankful for,” he says.

Being far from family, for Samantha Lindquist, a school teacher, the holiday is about the spirit of community. She plans to celebrate with a multicultural potluck. “We are doing a potluck with people in my complex and the international staff.

I’m making ricotta gnocchi! Some of the food will be Thanksgiving-esque, but some of it will be whatever people want to bring. Last year, a family brought a dessert from their home country, and it was really yummy. It wasn’t American or Thanksgiving food, but it was still really nice to have that coming together [of cultures] because that’s what Thanksgiving is about,” she says.

For some, Thanksgiving can still feel incomplete without family around to celebrate. Saskya van Nouhuys, a professor at IISc who has lived in the city for three years, is using technology to bridge the gap.