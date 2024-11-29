Five held for robbing Bengaluru man, Rs 11L cash recovered

BENGALURU: Five miscreants, who threatened and robbed the employee of a vehicle spare parts dealer, was arrested by the Kalasipalya police. Ummar Ahmed (25), the prime accused, had handed over Rs 15 lakh in cash to Ram Prasad Pandit (38) on November 16 at 8:30 pm, asking him to give the same to his employer, as part of business transactions. However, Ahmed later informed four of his associates about the cash and sent them a video and the location of the victim’s residence.

The gang then threatened the victim at knife point and escaped with the cash and two mobile phones on November 19.

The victim, who resided on the fourth floor of a building on Siddaiah Road, had approached the police at 4 am and filed a complaint, based on which the accused were arrested.

The accused have been identified as B Ummar Ahmed (25) of Dodda Mavalli, N Shajjad Pasha (23) of RT Nagar, M Mohammed Moeej (25) of

Dodda Mavalli, R Yaseen Ahmed Sheriff (19) of Kalasipalya and N Shoaib Pasha (20) of RT Nagar.

The police also recovered Rs 11.3 lakh in cash, a car, a two-wheeler and seven mobile phones from the accused.

“Of the accused, Sajjad Pasha has an FIR registered against him in another case. Ummar and Mohammed are working in a spare parts shop and the two others unemployed,” said the police.