Kannada actor Deepika Das, mother get threat calls

BENGALURU: DB Padmalatha, mother of Kannada actress and Kannada Bigg Boss Season 9 contestant R Deepika Das filed a police complaint after enduring months of verbal abuse and threat calls from a man identified as Yashwanth. The accused not only targetted Padmalatha but also made allegations against Deepika’s husband, Deepak Kumar, while demanding money to avoid tarnishing her image.

Besides, he also threatened to commit suicide by writing their names in the death note. Unable to bear the harassment, which is said to have been ongoing for the past 10 months, Padmalatha, 49, a resident of Dasanapura, filed a complaint with the Madanayakanahalli police on Monday. Sources said that Deepika and Deepak were married for approximately eight months.

Padmalatha, in her police complaint, stated that the caller first accused her decision of allowing her daughter to marry Deepak. He also made claims that Deepak was involved in illegal activities and was a cheat.

When she advised Yashwath to provide evidence and pursue legal action, if he had any evidence against her son-in-law, he began harassing Deepika. He accused her husband of forming an illegal layout and cheating the public. He also asked the actress to swear at the grave of actor Puneeth Rajkumar if she was unaware of it.

After the caller threatened to end his life, Padmalatha, knocked on the doors of the police, who have registered a case of extortion under Section 308(2) of BNS. Further investigations are on.