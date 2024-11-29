Karnataka school education dept to focus on absentees to improve SSLC results

BENGALURU: To improve the performance of students in the SSLC exam, the Department of School Education and Literacy instructed schools to identify students who are regularly absent from classes and work to bring them back to school. The department is also encouraging students who failed the SSLC exam last year to register and pass this year.

Data submitted by districts on students needing special attention show that Bengaluru North and South have the highest numbers, with 12,126 and 13,399 students, respectively. Teachers have been instructed to hold extra classes to help these students focus on their studies.

Commissioner for Public Instruction, Dr KV Thrilok Chandra told TNIE that teachers will meet with the parents of these students to understand the reasons behind their absenteeism. Steps will be taken to bring them back to class, specially the low performers.

The senior officer added that some students have also expressed the need for special attention in certain topics and subjects, and teachers have been instructed to assist them.

After last year’s poor exam results, the department has decided to put in extra efforts to improve the pass percentage. Despite a normalisation process and the granting of grace marks, the pass percentage last year was 73.4%. A weekly review meeting will be conducted by the director of Secondary Education in all districts. Every two weeks, the commissioner will personally attend these meetings.

No change in paper pattern

In response to recent reports suggesting changes in the SSLC exam question paper design for 2024-25, the chairman of the Karnataka School Examinations and Evaluation Board clarified that there will be no changes. The design will remain the same as last year. A committee of subject experts will be formed next academic year to review the question paper design. Model question papers for this year will be published soon on the board’s website.