KSDC signs MoU with HCL TechBee to offer skill development training to students

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC) signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HCL-TechBee to offer skill development training, employment opportunities, and financial support for students who scored more than 70% in their second PU exams in Arts, Commerce, and Science streams in the academic year 2023-2024.

The MoU was signed by KSDC managing director M Kanagavalli and HCL-TechBee state head R Papireddy.

The partnership aims to equip students with skills necessary for pursuing careers in both IT and non-IT sectors. As part of this initiative, students selected for internships with HCL-TechBee will receive a stipend of Rs 10,000 per month.

Upon successful completion of their internship and securing employment within the company, these students can earn an annual salary ranging from Rs 1.7 lakh to Rs 2.2 lakh, depending on their role and experience. Beyond providing job placements, the programme also includes support for students who wish to pursue higher education.

Interested students can register online by visiting – https://bit.ly/TechBeeKSDC](https://bit.ly/TechBeeKSDC. For more information or assistance, students can contact the following phone numbers: 9845454471 / 8722790340.