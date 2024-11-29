‘Mysterious’ illness afflicts 262 families in upscale apartment

BENGALURU: For the last five days, a significant number of residents of a 830-apartment residential complex in Kaggalipura on Kanakapura Road have been afflicted with a mysterious illness. Young children and senior citizens of Brigade Meadows Plumeria have been found to be particularly vulnerable. Vomiting, fever and stomach cramps have been reported by at least 500 residents covering 262 families, confirmed residents. The apartment uses water from its own borewell for consumption.

Local doctors who treated the patients bill it as gastroenteritis but the exact cause is yet to be determined as different labs have given different responses to the water samples tested.

TNIE spoke to multiple families who insisted on anonymity. A resident said, “It all began on Sunday night, when my elderly father, wife, kids and I fell ill. No one is clear about what is going on. My wife could not go to work and my kids had to stay back at home. Since I work from home, I started working today. Some serious health problem is going on but we are all in the dark about it,” he said and added that kids of many families have skipped school since Monday.

Another resident said, “Water samples have been sent to two private labs. The report by SLN Testing Lab rules out water contamination while the report from Robust Materials Technology Private Limited indicates the presence of Coliform bacteria (fecal contamination) and E.Coli (contamination from human or animal waste).”

On the other hand, a report sent to a government lab revealed that water in five of its six tanks were good. “One tank which caters to one block alone is reported to have E.coli. Water supply has been stopped from this tank and has been cleaned thoroughly,” he added.

Another resident said, “Residents are panicky and no one knows who will fall ill next. It is such an upscale apartment and we are feeling ashamed to even speak about it outside.”

Administrative medical officer of the Community Health Centre, Dr Radha told TNIE, “Our staff have visited the apartment with the District surveillance officer and the taluk health officer. It seems to be a mild case of gastroenteritis. We have suggested multiple precautionary steps to the residents.”

Additional superintendent of the St John’s Hospital, Dr R Jayashree said, “Residents started coming in from November 23. I have been treating them and discharging them. Those who visited yesterday and today are getting better. We are trying to figure out what exactly is the issue.”