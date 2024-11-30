Heartfelt debut

BENGALURU: After 14 years of rigorous training under renowned Kathak dancers Rohini Prabhath, Nirupama Rajendra, and TD Rajendra at Abhinava Dance Academy, Kathak dancer Spoorthi S Joshi is set to take the stage at her arangetram on November 30 at Prabhath Kala Sambrama Auditorium, Hombegowda Nagar.

Titled Aradhana: An Offering in Kathak, for Joshi, the performance is a tribute. “The title itself suggests an offering. So it is an offering to the audience of ‘kala rasikas’,” she says.

The performance will feature a skilled music ensemble of live vocals, tabla, sitar, bansuri, saarangi, and pakhawaj. “Magic happens when my teacher and the music ensemble come together. More than me, they are the true magicians,” she says.

Crediting her teachers with getting her stage-ready, she says, “They have corrected me at every stage. They’ve taught me much more than dance – how concentration has to be built and how to have a focused mindset. And most of all being considerate.”