The characters have been shaped over decades

BENGALURU: Whether it be emotionally stirring performances like Dr Dipankar Roy in Ek Doctor Ki Maut (1991), or his riveting performance as Abbaji in Maqbool (2004), the desi adaptation of Macbeth, three-time National Film Award recipient Pankaj Kapur’s illustrious career is known for a range of complex and layered characters.

Theatre lovers in the city are in for a surprise with Kapur coming with his one-man show, Dopehri – a dramatic reading of Kapur’s acclaimed novella of the same name, as part of the debut edition of Bengaluru Theatre Festival on December 6, 7, and 8.

The idea for Dopehri was born from a simple but evocative image during Kapur’s visits to his wife and actor Supriya Pathak’s mother. “She used to live in Dadar, Mumbai, alone. When we used to visit her, I would often hear people going up and down the wooden staircases, and that stayed with me,” he recalls.

“It sparked the idea of writing a story about a lonely old woman. However, when I started writing, the setting naturally shifted to Lucknow, which gave the story its unique Lakhnavi flavour and essence,” shares the veteran theatre artiste, who is also known for iconic films like Raakh, The Blue Umbrella, and Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola.

Set on the vibrant streets of Lucknow, Dopehri delves into themes of loneliness and familial bonds. Its protagonist – Amma Bi – living in the once-grand Laal Haveli, navigates solitude while rediscovering herself in unexpected ways. Over the years, the story has struck a deep chord with audiences across ages.