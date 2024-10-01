15 lakh apartment residents to get real-time traffic alerts in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: In a first-of-its-kind partnership between a government department and a community organisation, the Bangalore Apartments Federation (BAF), which represents nearly 1,300 apartment and villa resident welfare organisations, on Monday signed an MoU with the Bengaluru Traffic Police to get real-time traffic alerts.

In all, 15 lakh citizens residing or working in apartments will gain from this initiative, which will enable them to plan their commute efficiently.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) M N Anucheth said, “Under this MoU, BTP will share real-time traffic updates and alerts with BAF, allowing apartment residents to plan their commutes more efficiently. Our teams will also attend BAF cluster meetings to offer training and awareness on road safety and traffic rules. We will provide hyperlocal updates and traffic alerts within a 5-km radius (of apartments).”

An official release from the BAF said the objective behind the agreement is to ensure effective time management, awareness and public collaboration. “Live alerts of congestion across the city will be notified via the BAF Connect Member mobile app, its website and WhatsApp channels,” said a release.

Vikram Rai, president of BAF, said, “We hope that soon we can also enable residents and other citizens to contribute information and alerts back to the system, making it really dynamic and community-centric.”

BAF will collaborate with BTP to design special awareness and training programmes on traffic sense, rules, guidelines and civic action among children and youth in apartments, the release added.