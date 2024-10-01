30 hurt after KSRTC bus overturns on Mysuru Road

MYSURU: More than 30 passengers, including students, were injured after the KSRTC bus they were travelling in struck a stationary canter and overturned on the service road of the Mysuru-Bengaluru access-controlled highway near Sanjo Hospital in Mandya on Monday.

The bus, which was ferrying around 60 passengers from Tumakuru to Mysuru around 9.50 am, took a sudden turn to enter the service road. As the bus was travelling at high speed, bus driver Shashikumar is alleged to have lost control of the vehicle, hitting the canter. More than 30 passengers were injured in the accident, and were admitted to Sanjo Hospital and MIMS Hospital by the people. It is said that a majority of the passengers were women and students.

Around five passengers have suffered serious injuries and were admitted to MIMS Hospital. The accident could have been severe, if the canter was not parked at the place as the bus would have come in contact with an electric transformer.

Meanwhile, bus driver Shashikumar, who too was injured in the accident and was admitted to MIMS hospital, denied that the bus was at high speed. He claaimed that the vehicle was going at 40 kmph and the accident happened due to brake lever jam. MLA P Ravikumar, DC Kumar and SP Mallikarjun Baladandi visited the spot and the hospital where the injured are admitted. Mandya Rural police have registered a case.

Ravikumar alleged that poor quality and unscientific work of the Mysuru-Bengaluru access-controlled highway have led to accidents on a regular basis.

“The number of accidents had reduced in recent times after ADGP Alok Kumar installed CCTV cameras and initiated stringent actions against violators. The accident has taken place due to unscientific work,” he claimed.