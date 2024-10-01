Bank of India launches special 400 days FD

BENGALURU: Bank of India has introduced a special 400 days retail term deposit in the amount bucket of under Rs 3 crore at an 8.10% per annum rate of interest for super senior citizens, 7.95% for senior citizens and 7.45% for other customers, under non-callable deposits (for deposit above Rs 1 crore).

Under callable deposits with an option of premature withdrawal, the bank is offering a rate of interest of 7.95% per annum for super senior citizens, 7.80% for senior citizens and 7.30% for other customers.

The special 400 days fixed deposit is offered for resident Indians, NRE and NRO depositors in domestic rupees for under Rs 3 crore.

The special 400 days retail term deposit has become available from September 27, 2024, at all branches and can also be availed through digital channels (BOI Omni Neo app/internet banking).