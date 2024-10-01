Drawing on togetherness

BENGALURU: The true essence of collaboration, belonging, and honouring traditions rooted in the land is beautifully captured in Karri-djarrk-durrkmirri, an exhibition celebrating the artistic heritage of Aboriginal Australian women, given a new form by Indian textile artisans.

In the Kuninjku language of West Arnhem Land, Karri-djarrk-durrkmirri translates to “we work together,” a fitting reflection of the exhibition’s cross-cultural spirit which brings together the Bábbarra Women’s Centre from Australia’s remote Arnhem Land and Bengaluru’s Tharangini Studio, a heritage woodblock printing studio.

“The designs we worked with are sacred, representing important stories and folklore from Arnhem Land, so it was an immense responsibility to translate these into woodblock without losing their essence.

Some symbols are so sacred that only a few members of the community are allowed to draw them,” says photographer Anahita Ananth with Tharangini Studio. Supported by the Australian Government’s Centre for Australia-India Relations (CAIR), the exhibition will display 21 textiles, created using hand-carved woodblocks, showcasing the designs of 16 First Nations Australian women artists, some of whom have passed away.

The project, which began with only seven designs has now had the chance to expand to 77 due to the grant as well as the seamless collaboration between the artisans. “The designs from Bábbarra were unlike anything we’d worked with before, but what we share is a deep connection to our respective landscapes.

Many of our traditional Indian designs are inspired by nature, much like the designs from Arnhem Land, which are deeply rooted in the artists’ connection to the environment around them,” says Ananth.