Demons to vanquish this Dasara

BENGALURU: By the time you read this column, the hustle-bustle of Dasara celebrations would have begun around you. Whether you believe in God or not, there’s no denying that the beginning of the Navaratri celebrations brings with it colours, cheers, and sweets.

And even Richard Dawkins would have had a ball if he found himself on the streets of Kolkata during Pujo celebrations. I have always loved Indian festivals, and how they mark a shift in the year. Navaratri celebrations mark the beginning of festivals and holidays that culminate with the end of the year.

My school gave us winter holidays during the 10 days, so there was a personal reason to look forward to Dasara celebrations. While festivals like Holi and Deepavali are celebrated similarly across the country, Dasara brings out the culture in every state. Like the statues of the goddess in West Bengal.

Or the annual resurgence of Falguni Pathak for Garba nights in Gujarat. Or the Ram Leela in Delhi the only public theatre performance that is not limited to bindi-wearing elites of our country. Or the Mysore Dasara – where the entire city comes together to blur social and economic differences. In my home state of Odisha, we marked the day with ‘Ravan Podi’ - where an effigy of Ravana would be set on fire (mostly by a politician whose corruption would put the King of Lanka himself to shame!).

Navaratri has always symbolised the killing of demons. But here are some demons you should aim to vanquish this Dasara. Some of them are age-old demons, while others have risen in prominence after the advent of social media. In mythological stories, demons were evil creatures who ruled their own kingdoms. But today, these monsters exist within us, disguised as modern problems.