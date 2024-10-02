Feels like summer, temp 3.2 degrees Celsius above normal

BENGALURU: It is the end of the southwest monsoon and it is October, yet it feels like summer. The maximum temperature has been 3.2 degrees Celsius above normal and on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded the maximum temperature at 32 degrees Celsius in Bengaluru.

The weathermen said the temperature is rising across the state. The highest temperature recorded on Tuesday was in Davanagere at 34.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Chamarajanagar at 34.5 degrees Celsius and Raichur at 34.4 degrees Celsius. Both Bagalkot and Raichur recorded 34.1 degrees Celsius. In Chitradurga, it was 33 degrees Celsius.

IMD officials said the maximum temperature is similar to what is experienced during the onset of summer. The temperature has been rising gradually over the last few days, they pointed out.

“The temperature is rising because of poor rainfall, prolonged dry spell and clear skies. This is neither an unusual, nor a rare phenomenon. It happened last year too,” said IMD Director and senior scientist CS Patil.

He said last year, the state experienced drought, because of which the temperature went up. This year, however, the state as a whole received 11% excess rainfall. Against the normal of 831.8 mm, the actual rainfall was 926.8 mm.

The officials noted that there has also been a 1.8 degrees Celsius rise in the minimum temperature. On Tuesday, Bengaluru recorded it at 22 degrees Celsius, against the normal of 20.2 degrees Celsius.

IMD data shows that earlier too, September and October have experienced maximum temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius.