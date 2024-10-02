‘Inconsistent. That’s who I am!’

BENGALURU: If you are grooving to Mere Mehboob and Chuttamalle and earlier sang your heart out to Tumhare Hi Rahenge Hum, Chaleya, Besharam Rang or Ghungroo, then you are listening to ace singer Shilpa Rao. She has carved a special place for herself in the Indian music industry, delivering hits across genres.

Over the years, she has broken the mould, blending traditional Indian music with contemporary styles and making her presence felt in both commercial cinema and indie projects. At the audio launch of Devara starring Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Rao sits down to chat with CE.

Excerpts:

Tell us about your collaboration with Anirudh for Devara.

It’s always a great collaboration with Anirudh. It’s been like a jam more than anything else. He’s quick and decisive. I like that about being a musician and it’s easy to feed off each other’s energy. This song has been such a great ride. It is not a love song or a dance song but hits a very sweet spot between nice, romantic, slow dance music.

Who is Shilpa Rao away from the limelight?

If you leave me, I would be happily climbing trees and sitting on one of the branches, it’s a very peaceful thing to do. I love to travel and read books. I travel for food especially.

What inspired you to be a singer?

My family wanted me to be a singer. I didn’t have many aspirations growing up. I am like someone who doesn’t have a plan.