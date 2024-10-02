Microlight aircraft owners grounded without insurance

BENGALURU: Owners of small aircraft in Bengaluru are reeling with their two-seater microlight aircraft or powered hang-gliders grounded this financial year as they have been denied airworthiness certification by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). But while the aviation regulator has made it mandatory for the aircraft to be insured before handing over this certificate, most insurance companies refuse to insure them with just one willing to do it for Rs 20 lakh per annum.

The microlight or glider is priced between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 75 lakh. This single-engine aircraft, a two-seater, is flown mostly as a hobby by flying enthusiasts or deployed for training purposes.

Captain Arvind Sharma, the country’s first micro-light licence-holder and founder of Jakkur-based Agni Aero Sports Adventure Academy Pvt Ltd, has filed a case in the High Court against the DGCA over the issue and the hearing is still on.

BG Kumar Swamy, owner of Bangalore Aviation and Sports Enterprises, told TNIE, “Bengaluru being the aviation hub of the country has 12 small aircraft, including micolights and gliders. I own both. A DGCA rule stating that insurance is required has existed for decades. But it is only this year that their officials are insisting that it must be produced for certification. I have tried multiple insurance firms over the last six months, but I’ve have drawn a blank.”

Vinitha Mariappa, who owns a microlight, said, “I tried to get my DGCA certification in March. I could not find anyone to insure it and it is November now. These are serviceable, fit aircraft and not running the engines for six months will damage it. It is not safe to fly an aircraft which has been idle for so long. Students are waiting to learn on them, but we cannot operate them.”

Vishal Shroff, a flying hobbyist, said, “My powered hang glider, which I purchased for Rs 40 lakh in 2021, is presently languishing at Jakkur. I am paying Rs 15,000 a month as parking fee. I have flown such gliders in Australia, New Zealand, Philippines, Thailand, Dubai, Canada and the US. Nowhere have I faced this issue.”