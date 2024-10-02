Of pandals & pujos in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Durga Puja, celebrating Hindu Goddess Durga’s victory over Mahishasura, is, for millions, more than a religious festival – it’s a celebration of unity, creativity, and joy. With Dasara fast approaching, Bengaluru’s vibrant and growing Bengali communities are preparing grand festivities for their most significant event of the year, inviting people from all walks of life to join in the spirit of celebration.
A Majestic Homage
The Bengali Association for the Residents of Sarjapur and HSR-layout Area (BARSHA) is all set to unveil a grand tribute to India’s cultural heritage this year by recreating Kolkata’s iconic Victoria Memorial. The structure, spanning 80 feet in width and 40 feet in height, has been crafted with the help of skilled artisans from across Karnataka.
Priyanka Sinha Roy, joint secretary of BARSHA, explains, “The idea is to pay tribute to India’s rich and complex history.” She adds that the memorial will be illuminated with different colours each evening to emphasise its marble-like structure. In addition to the grand display, BARSHA will host an open-to-all Dhunuchi dance.
“Around 200 participants are expected, and four expert dancers from West Bengal will be leading the performances,” says Sinha Roy. Borsha’s festivities will also feature performances by various artistes, over 30 food stalls, boutique vendors from across the country, and a book fair dedicated to Bengali literature.
A Fusion of Tradition and Modernity
Bengali in Bangalore (BinB) will host its 14th Durga Puja at Kalyani Kalamandir, Bannerghatta Road, from October 9 to 13, offering a mix of traditional rituals and modern performances. Known for its community-driven spirit and inclusivity, the event serves prasad daily to 700-1,000 attendees. “We follow traditional rituals observed by Belur Math, with accessible Anjali timings,” explains Soumyadeep Paul, general secretary, BinB. A highlight will be the Navami special on October 12, featuring Kolkata folk band Tirtha & Satirtha. Daily puja starts with Maha Sasthi on October 9, followed by Dandiya Nights from October 9 to 12, offering a blend of Bengali and Gujarati cultures. Cultural programmes will feature artistes from Kolkata, including Rahul Datta and Trissha Chatterjee, and more. The traditional Dhunuchi Naach on Ashtami will add to the authentic Bengali traditions.
Recreating Krishnanagar Rajbari
Bongodhara Sarbojonin Durga Pujo, one of North Bengaluru’s largest, will mark its sixth year at the White Pearl Convention Centre on Thanisandra Road, recreating the Krishnanagar Rajbari, a historic Bengali palace. The organisers, working with renowned curators, aim to bring Bengal’s royal heritage to life.
“This year, we’re inspired by the legacy of Krishnanagar Rajbari. Through this celebration, we hope to ignite curiosity about Bengal’s rich history,” says Aparajita Ray, one of the organisers. Artist Shankar Pal from Kumartuli is crafting the Durga idol, reflecting the palindrome structure first designed in 1981 for the Krishnanagar Rajbari.
The idol, featuring Maa Durga seated on her lion with her four children and Mahishasura in a symmetrical format, will showcase detailed clay modelling of their attire. The celebrations will also feature performances by Suraj Mani, poet Meghna Bhattacharya, and folk band Achin Pakhi. Highlights include a food fiesta, daily puja, and free bhog on Ashtami (October 11), a Dandiya Night and Dhunuchi Dance.
A Tribute to Bishnupur’s Temples
In Whitefield, the Prestige Shantiniketan Durga Puja, from October 8 to 13, will focus on Bengal’s flavour and the Bishnupur temple architecture. The idea is to evoke the historical and spiritual essence of these temples through the pandal design.
“The event will blend Bengal’s cultural heritage with a focus on Bishnupur’s temples,” shares Riddhi Dutta from the cultural team. Highlights include the Agomoni dance on October 9, a tribute to Navadurga, and a performance by Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2022 winner Neelanjana Ray on October 11.
October 12 promises excitement with Ravana Dahan, a Bollywood-inspired Dramebaaz show, and a Ramayana reenactment. The celebrations will culminate with the traditional Sindoor Khela, symbolising unity.
A Regal Tribute to Bengal’s Palaces
At the Hindu Sadara Kshemabhivrudhi Sangha, Chord Road, the North Bangalore Cultural Samithi (NBCS) will celebrate its 47th Durga Puja from October 9 to 13, with the theme Laal Sonar Mahal, inspired by Bengal’s golden-red palaces.
Expecting over 20,000 visitors, the event will feature the grand unveiling of the Durga idol, crafted by renowned artist Tarun Pal, alongside a sound and light show on October 9. “This year’s theme celebrates Bengal’s rich heritage.
We’re particularly excited about the intricacy of the idol,” shares Kalyan Pathak, a representative of NBCS. Cultural performances, including Tagore’s Chandalika and Chitrangada, and a Dhunuchi Naach competition will take place.
The festivities will also feature marketplaces offering Bengali ethnic wear, silk sarees, and a range of cuisines, ensuring a vibrant cultural experience.