Of pandals & pujos in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Durga Puja, celebrating Hindu Goddess Durga’s victory over Mahishasura, is, for millions, more than a religious festival – it’s a celebration of unity, creativity, and joy. With Dasara fast approaching, Bengaluru’s vibrant and growing Bengali communities are preparing grand festivities for their most significant event of the year, inviting people from all walks of life to join in the spirit of celebration.

A Majestic Homage

The Bengali Association for the Residents of Sarjapur and HSR-layout Area (BARSHA) is all set to unveil a grand tribute to India’s cultural heritage this year by recreating Kolkata’s iconic Victoria Memorial. The structure, spanning 80 feet in width and 40 feet in height, has been crafted with the help of skilled artisans from across Karnataka.

Priyanka Sinha Roy, joint secretary of BARSHA, explains, “The idea is to pay tribute to India’s rich and complex history.” She adds that the memorial will be illuminated with different colours each evening to emphasise its marble-like structure. In addition to the grand display, BARSHA will host an open-to-all Dhunuchi dance.

“Around 200 participants are expected, and four expert dancers from West Bengal will be leading the performances,” says Sinha Roy. Borsha’s festivities will also feature performances by various artistes, over 30 food stalls, boutique vendors from across the country, and a book fair dedicated to Bengali literature.